Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR), with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 41.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varian Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.38.

The company has a one-year high of $150.06 and a one-year low of $89.63. Currently, Varian Medical Systems has an average volume of 912.5K.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services hardware and software products for treating cancer with conventional radiation therapy, and advanced treatments. The Proton Solutions segment delivers proton therapy, a form of external beam radiotherapy using proton beams for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by William Hansen, Edward Ginzton, Russell Varian, and Sigurd Varian in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.