Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.73, close to its 52-week high of $176.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Varian Medical Systems with a $177.70 average price target, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $178.00 price target.

Varian Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $15.73B and has a P/E ratio of 60.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.83.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services hardware and software products for treating cancer with conventional radiation therapy, and advanced treatments. The Proton Solutions segment delivers proton therapy, a form of external beam radiotherapy using proton beams for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by William Hansen, Edward Ginzton, Russell Varian, and Sigurd Varian in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.