Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR), with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varian Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.83, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report released today, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.06 and a one-year low of $103.92. Currently, Varian Medical Systems has an average volume of 627.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VAR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Illingworth, a Director at VAR sold 5,651 shares for a total of $798,091.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments.

