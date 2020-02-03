Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on January 29, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR), with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varian Medical Systems with a $157.40 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.06 and a one-year low of $103.92. Currently, Varian Medical Systems has an average volume of 599.7K.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments.

