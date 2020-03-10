Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR) today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Anika Therapeutics, and Lemaitre Vascular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varian Medical Systems with a $151.67 average price target.

Based on Varian Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $88.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VAR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Illingworth, a Director at VAR sold 5,651 shares for a total of $798,091.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments.

