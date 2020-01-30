Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems (VAR), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.34, close to its 52-week high of $150.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Anika Therapeutics, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varian Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.75, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

Varian Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $13.39B and has a P/E ratio of 43.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.57.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. It operates through the Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments.

