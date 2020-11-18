Varex Imaging (VREX) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Varex Imaging (VREX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Varex Imaging with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Varex Imaging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171 million and GAAP net loss of $28.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $197 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million.

Varex Imaging Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells x-ray imaging components. Its components include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components for use in applications, including radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, radiation therapy, computer-aided detection, and industrial applications. The Industrial segment deals with products for use in the security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders and nondestructive examination in a variety of applications. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.