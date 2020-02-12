Varex Imaging (VREX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Varex Imaging (VREX) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Varex Imaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $24.40. Currently, Varex Imaging has an average volume of 196.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Varex Imaging Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells x-ray imaging components. Its components include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments.