Vapotherm (VAPO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vapotherm (VAPO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vapotherm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.63 and a one-year low of $6.87. Currently, Vapotherm has an average volume of 399.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. It offers Hi-VNI Technology, a product which delivers noninvasive ventilator support by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. Its products include Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, Precision Flow Heliox, Vapotherm Transfer Unit 2.0, Q50 compressor, Disposable Patient Circuit, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Nasal Cannulas, Tracheostomy Adapter and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.