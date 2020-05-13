Vanda (VNDA) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Vanda (VNDA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vanda is a Hold with an average price target of $11.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vanda’s market cap is currently $620.8M and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VNDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.