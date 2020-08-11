Valvoline (VVV) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating on Valvoline (VVV) on August 4 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.67, close to its 52-week high of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, GCP Applied Technologies, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Valvoline with a $22.00 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.90 and a one-year low of $9.06. Currently, Valvoline has an average volume of 1.66M.

Valvoline, Inc. is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Engine and Automotive Maintenance Products, Company-Owned Quick-lube Operations, and Franchised Quick-Lube Operations. The Engine and Automotive Maintenance Products segment include lubricants, antifreeze, chemicals, filters, and other complementary products for use across a wide array of vehicles and engines. The Company-Owned Quick-lube Operations segment includes the sale of engine and automotive maintenance products and related services. The Franchised Quick-Lube Operations segment include product sales and the license of intellectual property, which provides access to the Valvoline brand and proprietary information to operate service center stores over the term of a franchise agreement. Its products include motor oil, gear oil, pro-v racing and antifreeze and radiator. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.