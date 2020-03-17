Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.02, close to its 52-week low of $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Valley National Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on Valley National Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $77.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLY in relation to earlier this year.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments.