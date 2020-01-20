Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on January 15 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, First Commonwealth, and Investors Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Valley National Bancorp with a $12.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.14 and a one-year low of $9.28. Currently, Valley National Bancorp has an average volume of 2.25M.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments.