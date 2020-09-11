Valhi (VHI) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report issued on September 9, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Valhi (VHI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Valhi.

Based on Valhi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $415 million and GAAP net loss of $9.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $529 million and had a net profit of $7.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VHI in relation to earlier this year.

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics. The Component Products segment includes security products, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs. The Real Estate Management and Development segment develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.