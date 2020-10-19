Valero Energy (VLO) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on Valero Energy (VLO) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.33, close to its 52-week low of $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.8% success rate. Wong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Delek US Holdings, and Hollyfrontier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $59.64 average price target.

Valero Energy’s market cap is currently $16.4B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Renewable Diesel covers the operations of Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. The company was founded on January 1, 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.