Valero Energy (VLO) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.39 and a one-year low of $35.44. Currently, Valero Energy has an average volume of 3.93M.

Founded in 1980, Texas-based Valero Energy Corp. manufactures and markets transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. The company operates through three business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel.