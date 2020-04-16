Vale SA (VALE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Amos Fletcher from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA (VALE), with a price target of $11.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.26.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vale SA with a $11.14 average price target, representing a 35.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.19 and a one-year low of $6.49. Currently, Vale SA has an average volume of 33.1M.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services. The Coal segment comprises the extraction of coal and its logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production of non-ferrous minerals, which include nickel, copper and aluminium. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.