Valaris (VAL) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Sell rating on Valaris (VAL) yesterday and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valaris is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.36, implying a 587.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $17.52 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Valaris has an average volume of 6.48M.

Valaris Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.