Vail Resorts (MTN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTN), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.30, close to its 52-week low of $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 35.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.75.

Based on Vail Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $206 million.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.