Vail Resorts (MTN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and William Blair gave Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from KeyBanc. Analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $243.70, close to its 52-week high of $251.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Callaway Golf.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $263.00, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Vail Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTN in relation to earlier this year.

