Vail Resorts (MTN) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Patrick Scholes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTN), with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.55, close to its 52-week low of $170.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Royal Caribbean.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.00, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $7.33B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.63.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.