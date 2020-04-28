Vail Resorts (MTN) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTN), with a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.5% and a 33.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $6.21B and has a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.