Vail Resorts (MTN) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on January 17, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTN), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.44, close to its 52-week high of $255.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vail Resorts with a $270.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $255.37 and a one-year low of $180.85. Currently, Vail Resorts has an average volume of 275.8K.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.