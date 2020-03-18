Vail Resorts (MTN) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts (MTN) today and set a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.8% and a 20.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, National Vision Holdings, and Planet Fitness.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.71, which is a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Vail Resorts’ market cap is currently $6.52B and has a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.58.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities.