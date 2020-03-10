Vaccinex (VCNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vaccinex (VCNX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vaccinex.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.23 and a one-year low of $3.77. Currently, Vaccinex has an average volume of 29.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.