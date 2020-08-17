Vaccinex (VCNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vaccinex (VCNX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaccinex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.23 and a one-year low of $3.22. Currently, Vaccinex has an average volume of 537K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCNX in relation to earlier this year.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Te firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease. Its products pipeline include SEMA4D antibody platform and ActivMAb antibody discovery platform. The company was founded by Maurice Zauderer and Deepak Sahasrabudhe in 1997 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.