UTZ Brands (UTZ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.09, close to its 52-week high of $26.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

UTZ Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $15.98. Currently, UTZ Brands has an average volume of 762.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTZ in relation to earlier this year.

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.