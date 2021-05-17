UTZ Brands (UTZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ) on May 14 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 68.6% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UTZ Brands with a $27.29 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.09 and a one-year low of $15.98. Currently, UTZ Brands has an average volume of 592.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on UTZ: