Usio (USIO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Usio (USIO), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Usio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.13.

Usio’s market cap is currently $154.2M and has a P/E ratio of -20.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.