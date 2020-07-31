Usio (USIO) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana assigned a Buy rating to Usio (USIO) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Usio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Based on Usio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.77 million and GAAP net loss of $835K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.07 million.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.