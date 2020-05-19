Usio (USIO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Usio (USIO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Usio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, a 157.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Usio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.37 million and GAAP net loss of $1.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USIO in relation to earlier this year.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.