USANA Health (USNA) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on USANA Health (USNA) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USANA Health with a $80.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

USANA Health’s market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, and Sense-beautiful science. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Sense-beautiful science includes premium, science-based, personal care products that support healthy skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.