USA Truck (USAK) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on USA Truck (USAK) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Truck is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.29 and a one-year low of $2.36. Currently, USA Truck has an average volume of 46.32K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAK in relation to earlier this year.

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking, and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, AR.