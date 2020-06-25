USA Technologies (USAT) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on USA Technologies (USAT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, USA Technologies has an average volume of 121.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.