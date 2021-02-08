USA Technologies (USAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies (USAT) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

USA Technologies’ market cap is currently $642.1M and has a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 94.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAT in relation to earlier this year.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.