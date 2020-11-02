USA Technologies (USAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies (USAT), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on USA Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.65 million and GAAP net loss of $11.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.85 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.