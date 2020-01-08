USA Compression (USAC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 6, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on USA Compression (USAC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Compression is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on USA Compression’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Compression Partners LP engages in the provision of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. It offers services in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The company was founded by Eric Dee Long on July 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.