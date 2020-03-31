US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Ken Hoexter from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on US Xpress Enterprises (USX), with a price target of $3.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoexter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Hoexter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Golar LNG Partners.

US Xpress Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.90.

The company has a one-year high of $7.58 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, US Xpress Enterprises has an average volume of 332.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USX in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides truckload carrier services. It offers solo truckload, long haul & expedited load, demand critical, and intermodal transportation services; and logistics, brokerage, and specialized LTL services. The company operates though two segments: Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the OTR and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is engaged in non-asset based freight brokerage services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises was founded by Max L. Fuller and Patrick Quinn in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.