US Silica Holdings (SLCA) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson upgraded US Silica Holdings (SLCA) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

US Silica Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.11, a 351.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on US Silica Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $293 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $256 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments.