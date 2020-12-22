US Silica Holdings (SLCA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 18, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.29, close to its 52-week high of $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

US Silica Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.00, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

US Silica Holdings’ market cap is currently $517.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLCA in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.