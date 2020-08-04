US Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA) today and set a price target of $4.35. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, Century Aluminum, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Silica Holdings with a $3.48 average price target, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.41 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, US Silica Holdings has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLCA in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.