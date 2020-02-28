US Physical Therapy (USPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on US Physical Therapy (USPH), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.93, close to its 52-week low of $100.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

US Physical Therapy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

US Physical Therapy’s market cap is currently $1.33B and has a P/E ratio of 44.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.