US Gold (USAU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold (USAU), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

US Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

US Gold’s market cap is currently $76.52M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.52.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Keystone and Copper King. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.