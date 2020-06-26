US Gold (USAU) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold (USAU) today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on US Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $961.5K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.07 million.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Keystone and Copper King. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.