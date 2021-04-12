US Foods Holding (USFD) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding (USFD), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.38, close to its 52-week high of $41.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

US Foods Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.83, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

US Foods Holding’s market cap is currently $8.75B and has a P/E ratio of -33.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USFD in relation to earlier this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.