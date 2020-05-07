US Foods Holding (USFD) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding (USFD), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

US Foods Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75, which is a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.10 and a one-year low of $8.32. Currently, US Foods Holding has an average volume of 4.39M.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

