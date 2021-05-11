US Foods Holding (USFD) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding (USFD) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.40, close to its 52-week high of $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.83.

Based on US Foods Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion and GAAP net loss of $10 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.93 billion and had a net profit of $92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USFD in relation to earlier this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.