US Foods Holding (USFD) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding (USFD) on October 19 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

US Foods Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.71.

Based on US Foods Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.56 billion and GAAP net loss of $92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.44 billion and had a net profit of $116 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.