US Food Holdings (USFD) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on February 11, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on US Food Holdings (USFD), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Frommer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Kroger Company, and Dollar Tree.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Food Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.10 and a one-year low of $33.78. Currently, US Food Holdings has an average volume of 1.11M.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.