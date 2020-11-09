US Ecology (ECOL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology (ECOL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 79.7% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Ecology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

Based on US Ecology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and GAAP net loss of $5.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $15.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECOL in relation to earlier this year.

US Ecology, Inc. provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. It addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.